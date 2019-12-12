101 New Orleans area jobs lost with label factory closure - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

101 New Orleans area jobs lost with label factory closure

HARAHAN, La. (AP) - A 147-year-old labeling factory in suburban New Orleans is scheduled to close in February, meaning the loss of 101 jobs. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the Walle Corp. began in 1872. The company is now headquartered in a suburb of Atlanta. It was acquired last month by Chicago-based Fort Dearborn Company. The new owner informed Louisiana labor officials in a letter last week that it plans to close the factory in the New Orleans suburb of Harahan.

