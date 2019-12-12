Indiana man identified long after fire at Illinois house

DANVILLE, Ill. (AP) - An Indiana man has been identified as the person who died in a fire in a east-central Illinois house more than a year ago. The fire in Danville occurred in November 2018. But Vermilion County coroner Jane McFadden says human remains weren't discovered until October. The remains were identified as 52-year-old Timothy Duncan of Covington, Indiana. The coroner says he died from smoke inhalation.

