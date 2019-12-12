Beshear becomes target of lawsuit claiming abuse of power - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beshear becomes target of lawsuit claiming abuse of power

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - For nearly four years as attorney general, Andy Beshear filed a series of lawsuits accusing then-Gov. Matt Bevin of abusing his executive powers.

Now Beshear is being sued by the people he ousted from the state school board on his first day as governor.

The new Democratic governor wielded his executive authority Tuesday to reorganize the Kentucky Board of Education with 11 new members. Members of the disbanded board claim in a lawsuit that he exceeded his authority by removing them before their terms expired.

A judge on Wednesday denied a motion seeking to temporarily block Beshear's order.

