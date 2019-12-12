Chief: St. Louis officer shoots and wounds robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police Chief John Hayden says an officer shot and wounded a man who is a suspect in a robbery. Hayden says the shooting occurred early Thursday, when the 27-year-old man pointed a gun at officers. The man was hit in the knee. Hayden says the suspect didn't fire his weapon. Police tried to confront the man in an alley because he matched the description of a man who robbed a White Castle restaurant. Hayden says investigators later determined the man did rob the restaurant. No officers were injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.