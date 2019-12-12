Vandals hit 2 Kentucky churches on same street

EASTVIEW, Ky. (AP) - Congregants entered two Kentucky churches Sunday morning to find their houses of God in disarray, with items missing or destroyed. News outlets report items stolen from the neighboring Eastview churches include bibles, church records and sacred items including crosses. One church's shed had also been set on fire. State police are investigating and no arrests had been made in either case as of Wednesday. Parishioners of one of the churches found a wrench in the pulpit of their 150-year-old Methodist church. It appeared to have been used to damage a wide array of items, including a piano, paintings, stained glass windows and more.

