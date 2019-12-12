Marion's downtown Christmas event taking place this weekend

Families and community members alike can look forward to a holiday celebration with the town square being turned into a winter wonderland.

Festivities will include ice skating, carriage rides, food vendors, classic Christmas music and Santa Claus

Some of the food and drink vendors include Winston's Bagels, Curbside Cafe, Let's Be Frank, as well as, Crown Brew Coffee and Cold Blooded Coffee Company.

In addition to these activities, shops and restaurants in the area will be open for visitors to enjoy.

Christmas in downtown Marion will take place on December 14 & 15th from 2-8 p.m.

The event is weather-permitting and there will be fees of $10 for adults and $5 for children for ice skating which includes the skate rental, and $10 per family for carriage rides. The food vendors will also cost.

Funds raised from this year’s event will go to support the event next year.