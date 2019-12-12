Eastern Kentucky University president stepping down - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Eastern Kentucky University president stepping down

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Eastern Kentucky University President Michael Benson has announced that he is stepping down early next year. Benson said in an email to the campus on Wednesday that his exit is effective Jan. 6. He'll stay on as an adviser to the Board of Regents through a transition period. Additionally, Benson says he plans to write a book under contract with Johns Hopkins University Press. He says he will remember his time as president fondly, calling it one of the great privileges of his life.

