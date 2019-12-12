Education chief's future on agenda for revamped school board - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Education chief's future on agenda for revamped school board

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's newly reorganized state school board is preparing to meet for the first time Thursday. The agenda could include the possible removal of the state education commissioner. Gov. Andy Beshear disbanded the Kentucky Board of Education on his first day in office Tuesday. He then recreated the board with 11 new members. The new board scheduled a special meeting Thursday. The agenda includes “discussion and possible action" to terminate Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis' contract. An attorney for the ousted board members asked a judge to temporarily block Beshear's order to prevent the board meeting. A judge denied the request Wednesday.

