Tennessee's Big South Fork plans annual New Year's bike ride

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and the Big South Fork Bike Club are planning their annual “Mail Run” for mountain bikers on New Year's Day. The park says bikers meet at 10 a.m. at Bandy Creek Visitor Center. Rides vary from 8 to 35 miles, allowing bikers to choose their distance. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available before the rides. The park has almost 300 miles of trails that allow mountain biking. In 2012, it was the first national park to receive the International Mountain Biking Association's Epic Ride designation.

