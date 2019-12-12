Tennessee's Big South Fork plans annual New Year's bike ride - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Tennessee's Big South Fork plans annual New Year's bike ride

Posted: Updated:

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee's Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area and the Big South Fork Bike Club are planning their annual “Mail Run” for mountain bikers on New Year's Day. The park says bikers meet at 10 a.m. at Bandy Creek Visitor Center. Rides vary from 8 to 35 miles, allowing bikers to choose their distance. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available before the rides. The park has almost 300 miles of trails that allow mountain biking. In 2012, it was the first national park to receive the International Mountain Biking Association's Epic Ride designation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.