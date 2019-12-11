Marion Jr. High robotics team headed to state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Marion Jr. High robotics team headed to state

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- After just three years as a club, the Marion Junior High robotics club is headed to the state competition.

The club competed at the regional qualifier in Mt. Vernon. 4 teams were eligible to go to the state competition, and Marion took all four top places. 

The teams had to present their robotics research and the coding for their robot. Each team also had to demonstrate how the robot worked.

All 4 teams will go to the University of Illinois in January to compete for the state title.

