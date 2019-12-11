Angel tree still in need of sponsors

VIENNA (WSIL) -- Family Counseling Service is in desperate need of your help this holiday season.

They sponsor the Angel Tree program each year, which helps provide gifts for children in need throughout the southern 7 counties in Illinois.

This year they received more than 400 children's names. The center says they still have about 200 names in need of sponsorship.

To sponsor a child, just pick an angel off a tree and you are asked to spend $75 per child on gifts. You can find an Angel Tree at the Family Counseling Center, Southern Trust Bank in Vienna and Goreville, Harper Trust and Miles Food Mart.

All gifts need to be at the counseling center by Friday, December 13. If you cannot shop for a child, you can make a monetary donation, by Dec. 18, and the center will go shopping for you.

You can donate online or in person.

For more information call the center at (618) 658-2611.