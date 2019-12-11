Poshard Foundation holds annual toy distribution

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Hundreds of children throughout southern Illinois can look forward to having gifts under the Christmas tree, thanks in part to an annual toy distribution through the Poshard Foundation.

"We're at 110 kids, but four kids this year, didn't really, weren't going to have Christmas," said Saline County CASA Director Trina Irwin-Weir. "I decided that we need to come and get them some gifts."

CASA is just one of more than a dozen social service agencies from throughout southern Illinois making sure children in their care have gifts under the tree this year. The Poshard Foundation's annual Toy Distribution makes the gift giving possible.

"And these are children who have been identified by the agencies we work with and their caseworkers as not having additional gifts," said Jo Poshard. "They've been abused, abandoned or neglected, and they're basically not on anyone's list."

More than 400 children in our region will receive a gift through the efforts of the foundation; however, Glenn and Jo Poshard said the need is actually three-times that number.

"So Christmas gifts and holiday gifts are a luxury for many families," said Jo Poshard, with her husband adding, "This is a joyous day for us, of course, but underlining all that is the very sad fact that in our region we have a child abuse, abandonment, neglect number that is nearly two-and-a-half times the rest of the state."

The Poshards said donations and volunteers made the distribution possible. They rely on the community to support the drive, which continues to grow over the years.

Irwin-Weir said, without the toy distribution, children in her district would go without, and that is exactly what the Poshards hope to prevent.

"It's just a good feeling to know that children are going to unwrap these gifts and have a good Christmas," said Glenn Poshard.

