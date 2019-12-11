Ex-Glasgow official charged with financial irregularities - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-Glasgow official charged with financial irregularities

Posted: Updated:

GLASGOW, Mo. (AP) - The former city administrator and police chief of a central Missouri town has been charged after a state audit found thousands of city dollars were used improperly.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office charged Kevin Atwood last week with felony receiving stolen property. Prosecutors allege he used a city credit card to buy items for himself while he was city administrator and police chief in Glasgow. He also allegedly misused other funds and sold at least two guns that were purchased with city money.

Atwood was Glasgow’s city administrator from May 2013 until he resigned in October 2017. He was police chief from January 2004 until his resignation.

The city asked the state auditor in October 2017 to investigate.

ABC17 reports Atwood's lawyer, Andrew Popplewell, wouldn’t comment except to note Atwood has pleaded not guilty.

Atwood was arrested in Moberly last week and has bonded out of jail. His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.