WSIL Weather Academy travels to DeSoto Grade School

DESOTO (WSIL) -- Our News 3 meteorologists continue their journey through local schools this week to not only teach students about weather but to find out what they're learning in class.

Some students at Desoto Grade School are familiar with the science demonstrations.

"I had some of my last year fourth graders sitting behind me and they said, 'Oh, Miss Alstat I remember us doing this last year!' So I think it really helps retention when they're hands on with it," explains 3rd grade teacher Rachel Alstat.

"My favorite part was when you pressurized the bottle, and it like turned into a cloud. I thought it was really cool," says 5th grader Sydney Tanner.

"We do have a weather unit. We've made our own clouds as well. I haven't done any pressurized, I thought that was pretty cool. We've done work with condensation and the water cycle, and the kids get really into it," adds Alstat.

Teachers say those interactive moments can spark meaningful learning.

"Well, it's a lot of hands on. There's a lot of theories and laws that bring good discussions. We're having discussions on Pangaea, and was that real, was it not? What evidence is there, and things like that. So, it's really interactive," says science teacher Leah Warren.

Eighth grader Colton Tefft is in charge of the class pet. Spike is a two-year-old bearded dragon.

"They live up to fifteen years. He's going through hibernation right now, so he's not eating as much."

Spike is starting a transition, and he's teaching Colton along the way.

"And he's starting to shed. You can see, like right there, his scales are a different color right where his tail starts. That's what he does when he's about to shed."

Colton helped take over caring for the junior high class pet, and he's learned a lot as a result. "This is the first year I've seen him do it since we got him. I was really confused at first, but I looked it up and they said it was a form of hibernation."

He was learning this all out of necessity, in order to properly care for Spike.

"I would read about him, and look stuff up, so I know how to take care of him, how much to feed him a day, how much he needs to be out."

Teachers hope this type of interactive learning shows students that education matters.

Warren says, "Science matters, math matters, and I want them to look into different kinds of occupations later in life, where they can use those concepts, those new things that they learned, even in junior high, to carry on throughout their life."