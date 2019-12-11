Missouri appeals court weighs wrongful conviction allegation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri appeals court weighs wrongful conviction allegation

ST. LOUIS - A Missouri appeals court will decide if St. Louis' top prosecutor has the authority to request a new trial for a man imprisoned nearly 25 years for a murder she believes he didn't commit. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that lawyers for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Wednesday told the Missouri Court of Appeals that Gardner is duty bound to correct the wrongful conviction of Lamar Johnson. A lawyer for the Missouri Attorney General's Office argued that Gardner lacks authority to seek a new trial. Johnson was convicted of killing Marcus Boyd in 1994.

