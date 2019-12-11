Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for November - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Doughnut Be a Bully Challenge winner selected for November

(WSIL) -- News 3 meteorologists, John Ross and Jacie Brianne, celebrated this morning with the winners of November's Doughnut be a Bully Challenge.

They visited Mrs. Perkins 5th grade class at Lincoln Elementary in Marion, delivering doughnuts.

Perkins says in her class, kindness begins with you.

"It kind of starts with teaching them how to be kind to themselves. If you don't know how to be kind to yourself, it's very hard to to be kind to others."

She says her students brush up on their kindness, in part, through mindfulness activities like yoga and breathing exercises.

To learn how your class can enter, click here

