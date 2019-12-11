Man pleads guilty in Missouri to aiding Islamic State - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads guilty in Missouri to aiding Islamic State

ST. LOUIS - A New York man has admitted that he helped supply money and equipment to a former Missouri man who died in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State. Federal prosecutors say 31-year-old Nihad Rosic, of Utica, New York, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Missouri to two counts involving conspiracy to provide support for terrorists. He admitted helping to send money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, who lived in Missouri before moving to Syria, where he became an Islamic State commander. Four other people have pleaded guilty for roles in the conspiracy.

