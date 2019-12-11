New Terre Haute VA clinic set to open in summer of 2021 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Terre Haute VA clinic set to open in summer of 2021

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. - Officials say a new Veterans Affairs clinic is projected to open during the summer of 2021. The Tribune-Star reports the 46,000-square-foot facility will be built on Terre Haute's east side. It will combine currently separate primary care and mental health clinics in Terre Haute. It will be equipped to serve 10,000 veterans. Acting Director Laura Ruzick of the Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis said Wednesday the new clinic will include space for physical therapy, optometry, audiology, cardiology and substance abuse services. Executive vice president Boyd Zoccola of Indianapolis developer Hokanson Companies says groundbreaking is expected in May or June of next year.

