HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Investigators need your help tracking down suspects who stole copper wire from a mine air shaft in Macedonia.

It happened on December 2 at the Viking Mine facility on Route 14.

Hamilton County Sheriff Tracy Lakin says the thieves were caught on camera around 2:40 a.m. Lakin says they made off with a "significant quantity" of the copper wire.

Anyone with tips that could lead to the thieves should call 618-643-2511 or leave an anonymous tip here.