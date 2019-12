OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says divers recovered a man's body in the Lake of the Ozarks. The man disappeared Tuesday after a canoe he and another man were fishing from flipped in the lake. The other man was able to swim to safety. The man's body was found Wednesday afternoon. Neither man has been identified.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.