14-year-old boy injured in shooting at St. Louis gas station

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a St. Louis gas station. St. Louis police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at a BP station. No arrests have been made but police are searching for two suspects. Police said Wednesday that officers were called to the station and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that he had been involved in an argument with one of the people being sought when that person produced a gun and shot the victim. A witness returned fire at the suspects, who drove away.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.