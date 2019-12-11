14-year-old boy injured in shooting at St. Louis gas station - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

14-year-old boy injured in shooting at St. Louis gas station

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot at a St. Louis gas station. St. Louis police say the shooting happened Tuesday night at a BP station. No arrests have been made but police are searching for two suspects. Police said Wednesday that officers were called to the station and found the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that he had been involved in an argument with one of the people being sought when that person produced a gun and shot the victim. A witness returned fire at the suspects, who drove away.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.