Driver who intentionally hit Somali boy near mosque pleads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - A man who intentionally drove into a Somali boy outside a Kansas City mosque in 2014 has entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder. Jackson County prosecutors say 39-year-old Ahmed Aden entered the plea earlier this week in the killing of 15-year-old Abdisamad Sheikh-Hussein, whose legs were nearly severed after he was hit when he left the Somali Center of Kansas City in December 2014. Aden told investigators that he was looking for men who had threatened him earlier when he intentionally hit the teenager because he mistakenly thought he was one of the men.

