Flooded farmers face growing dilemma in warming world

CRESCENT, Iowa (AP) - This year’s record rainfall and devastating flooding are forcing tough decisions about the future of farming in in the face of climate change. Farmers who lost billions of dollars in grain, livestock and equipment must decide whether to continue to gamble on fertile bottomlands, as federal officials determine how many damaged levees can and should be rebuilt. Many farmers now believe heavier rains are the new normal _ even those skeptical that human activity is a factor. With the ground still soggy heading into winter, experts say the stage is set for more flooding next spring.

