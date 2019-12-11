Man receives 4 life sentences for crash that killed 2 teens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man receives 4 life sentences for crash that killed 2 teens

RADCLIFF, Ky. - A Kentucky judge has agreed with a jury's recommended sentence for a West Virginia man convicted in the deaths of two teenagers during a car chase. Shawn Welsh of Marion, West Virginia received four concurrent life sentences Tuesday. A Hardin County jury convicted 37-year-old Welsh of two counts of murder and two counts of assault on Oct. 28. They recommended he serve a life sentence and the judge agreed. State police said Welsh was driving a stolen truck and leading police on a car chase when he crashed into another vehicle, killing 18-year-old Jacob Barber and 17-year-old Katarina Peeters last year.

