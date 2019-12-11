Protesters call for prison to stop housing detainees - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Protesters call for prison to stop housing detainees

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. - Protesters gathered outside of the a Rhode Island detention facility calling for the prison to stop housing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees. The Providence Journal reports that 200 protesters from Never Again Action assembled outside of Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility on Tuesday for a demonstration held in conjunction with another in Kansas City, Missouri outside of the trustee for prison bondholders - UMB Bank. No arrests were made in Rhode Island. Missouri authorities say of the 30 protesters there, seven arrests were on trespassing charges.

