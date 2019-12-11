Man sentenced to 15 years for fatal motorcycle crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man sentenced to 15 years for fatal motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A Columbia man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for driving drunk in a motorcycle crash that killed his passenger. Forty-year-old Aaron  Monroe was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated in the April 2018 crash that killed Michele Groves. He initially was charged with second-degree murder in the crash. The probable cause statement says he swung into the turning lane to pass a car in front of him before running a red light and slamming into another car at an intersection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.