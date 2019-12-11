FAA analysis predicted many more Max crashes without a fix - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

FAA analysis predicted many more Max crashes without a fix

Posted: Updated:

By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer

An FAA analysis after the first crash of a Boeing 737 Max shows that safety officials estimated there could be 15 more crashes of the Max over the next few decades if Boeing didn’t fix a critical automated flight-control system. Yet the Federal Aviation Administration did not ground the plane until a second deadly crash five months later. The disclosure came as the House Transportation Committee questioned the head of the FAA about his agency's oversight of Boeing and the Max. Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio says the FAA failed to do its job.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.