Police investigate death of man found in running vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Columbia man who was found unresponsive in his still-running car as a homicide. Police identified the man in a news release Tuesday as 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore. Officers found the running vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Welcome Inn while patrolling in the area. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about a potential suspect or motive.

