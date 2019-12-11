Police investigate death of man found in running vehicle

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of a Columbia man who was found unresponsive in his still-running car as a homicide. Police identified the man in a news release Tuesday as 36-year-old Marceino Carlous Moore. Officers found the running vehicle around 11:50 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Welcome Inn while patrolling in the area. Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. No information has been released about a potential suspect or motive.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.