Mom pleads not guilty in toddler's drowning death

BROWNSVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky mother has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of her toddler son. The Daily News reports 28-year-old Alexandra Richardson made her first appearance Tuesday in front of an Edmonson County judge, who entered the plea on her behalf and assigned her a public defender. An arrest warrant says Richardson was intoxicated last week when she drove around a “Road Closed” sign and into a flooded creek. Emergency crews found her 1-year-old son and took him to a hospital, but he died the next day.

