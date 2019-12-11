Chicago police halt controversial merit promotion system - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police halt controversial merit promotion system

CHICAGO - Chicago's interim police superintendent is discontinuing a merit promotion system that rank-and-file officers have long complained rewards cops who know influential people at the expense of those who have the skills to do the job. Charlie Beck says in a letter that after hearing many officers are “dissatisfied and discouraged” by the process he'll recommend that his permanent replacement do the same. Beck was named interim superintendent this month after Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired Superintendent Eddie Johnson after she said Johnson lied to her about an incident in which he was found asleep in his vehicle.

