Irony? Chicago salt truck slides on ice into Lake Michigan - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Irony? Chicago salt truck slides on ice into Lake Michigan

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say two workers have escaped safely after a Chicago Park District salt truck slid on ice and into Lake Michigan. Police say the pickup truck was traveling on a lakefront path about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday when it skidded sideways and slipped backward into the water on the city's near North Side. It slid halfway into the water before getting caught on a breakwall. The two occupants were able to escape and crawl to safety. They both refused medical treatment. The National Weather Service says light snow blanketed the Chicago area Wednesday morning with temperatures around 17 degrees.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.