Full "Cold Moon" Wednesday night falls on 12/11 at 11:12 p.m.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The December full moon, known as the "Cold Moon" occurs Wednesday night at 11:12 p.m. CST. 

Those that are superstitious may have extra interest in this moon, as it occurs at 12:12 a.m. on December 12 (12/12). In the Central Time Zone, the moon will be full at 11:12 p.m. on December 11 (12/11). 

Wednesday night's full moon will be the last of 2019 making it the last full moon of the decade. 

Clear skies Wednesday evening will mean the moon will light up the night sky, and you might be able to see Venus and Saturn close together at twilight.

