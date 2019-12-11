Pets of the Week: December 12, 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pets of the Week: December 12, 2019

City of Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777 City of Herrin Animal Control: (618) 988-1777
Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024 Jefferson Co. Animal Control: (618) 244-8024
Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915 Union Co. Animal Control: (618) 833-4915
Humane Society of Southern Illinois: (618) 457-2362 Humane Society of Southern Illinois: (618) 457-2362

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are four furry friends up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Up first is Edgar. Edgar is neutered and fully vaccinated, so he's ready to head to a new forever home. If he looks like the right fit for you, visit him at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

Jefferson County Animal Control has a sweet little dog who is blind. His Christmas wish is to find a family who will love him and help him navigate. He's also good with other dogs. You can make his wish come true by adopting him from the shelter in Mt. Vernon.

Muskrat is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and Border Collie Mix. He's been looking for a home since October. He is playful and loves to go on walks. You can meet him at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Last on the list is a beautiful Calico named Kitty Poppins. She is about a-year-old and spayed. Miss Kitty Poppins is at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.

