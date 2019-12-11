Pets of the Week: December 12, 2019

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- There are four furry friends up for adoption in this edition of Pets of the Week.

Up first is Edgar. Edgar is neutered and fully vaccinated, so he's ready to head to a new forever home. If he looks like the right fit for you, visit him at the City of Herrin Animal Control.

Jefferson County Animal Control has a sweet little dog who is blind. His Christmas wish is to find a family who will love him and help him navigate. He's also good with other dogs. You can make his wish come true by adopting him from the shelter in Mt. Vernon.

Muskrat is a 3-year-old German Shepherd and Border Collie Mix. He's been looking for a home since October. He is playful and loves to go on walks. You can meet him at Union County Animal Control in Cobden.

Last on the list is a beautiful Calico named Kitty Poppins. She is about a-year-old and spayed. Miss Kitty Poppins is at the Humane Society of Southern Illinois in Murphysboro.