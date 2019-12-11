The Kansas City Star to drop Saturday print edition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Star says it will stop publishing a print edition on Saturdays in mid-March as more readers get their news online. The paper said Tuesday in a letter to readers that it is shifting to a Weekend Edition that includes expanded newspapers on Fridays and Sundays. Those papers will include popular fixtures such as comics, puzzles, TV listings and local sports coverage. On Saturdays, the paper will continue to publish breaking news on its website and social media platforms. The change will take effect March 14. Several other papers around the country also have stopped publishing Saturday editions.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.