Man jailed in New Orleans rapes faces charges in Kansas City - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man jailed in New Orleans rapes faces charges in Kansas City

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man jailed in New Orleans in a series of rapes has been charged with three sexual assaults in Kansas City. Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Meridy faces three counts of kidnapping, nine counts of armed criminal action and four counts of forcible rape, sodomy and sexual abuse in Missouri's Jackson County. Prosecutors in Missouri previously linked the three 2004 cases to a single suspect and filed a criminal case naming "John Doe," who had been identified only by his DNA profile. In a court filing Tuesday, prosecutors named Meridy as the defendant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.