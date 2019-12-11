Man accused of kidnapping newborn's mom from hospital - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of kidnapping newborn's mom from hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of kidnapping the mother of his newborn child from outside a hospital and threatening to “smoke” her and her family if she got help from police. Eighteen-year-old Anthyun L. Mask was arrested Monday on charges including kidnapping and third-degree terroristic threatening. An arrest citation says he fired his shotgun into the air and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't get into his car. Mask's lawyer denies there was any kidnapping. He says his client was trying to cope with the stress from his newborn being in the hospital's intensive care unit.

