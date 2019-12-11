Beautiful Wednesday; tracking potential weekend winter weather - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Beautiful Wednesday; tracking potential weekend winter weather

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A cold morning with temperatures in the lower 20s, but sunshine and light southwest winds will warm temperatures by the afternoon into the mid 40s. 

Soak up the sunshine, because it will be one of the nicer days this week. Temperatures continue warming through Friday, but a series of small storm systems will bring rain chances by Friday night and Saturday. 

A bigger system is the one to watch Sunday into Monday. The exact track of low pressure will determine what kind of weather we see in our region, but snow and ice is on the table.

That's what meteorologist Nick Hausen is tracking Wednesday. We've got you covered!

