BBB Tips: Ways to avoid delivery scams and package thefts this holiday season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (BBB) -- For holiday shopping, most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep. But with millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal from shoppers. Fortunately, there are also many ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics.
Delivery scams and theft are particularly prevalent at the holidays when more packages are being shipped. Scammers are hoping shoppers are busy or distracted and will act without thinking.
The first scam to look out for is phishing emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies. These either contain a “tracking link” or a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information, or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.
Another delivery scam involves fake “missed delivery” tags. Scammers place a note on your door that claims they are having challenges delivering a package to you. They ask you to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, but it’s really a ruse to get your personal information.
Another issue holiday shoppers face is package theft. Many consumers have had their packages stolen before they arrive home from work. Thieves snatch packages from doorsteps or lobbies of apartment or condo complexes. Criminals even follow delivery and postal trucks. When the truck leaves, the crooks move in and grab the parcels.
How to Avoid Delivery Scams:
