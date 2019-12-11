Churches across southern Illinois hosting A Community Christmas Celebration

If you need some plans for the family this weekend, there's a free Christmas event taking place on Friday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Carbondale Ward in collaboration with Christian churches across southern Illinois are hosting "A Merry Little Christmas: A Community Christmas Celebration."

Families can enjoy several free activities such as a Christmas concert, Hallelujah Chorus singalong, live nativity, children's playroom, gingerbread showcase, and hot chocolate and cookie bar.

There will also be a wreath festival and auction, as well as, a quilt auction. Proceeds from those auctions will benefit the Poshard Foundation, which assists agencies and child advocacy centers throughout the region that deal with child abuse.

The event will take place at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Carbondale on December 13th from 5-8 p.m.

Families can bring their children to the church at 5 p.m. to pet goats, alpacas, sheep, and a horse that are in the live nativity scene.

The wreath festival and auction event will still begin at 6 p.m. and the musical concert and Hallelujah singalong will start at 7 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Carbondale:

7168 Old Hwy 13

Carbondale, IL 62901

(618) 549-3034