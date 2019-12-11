Remembrance ceremony planned at relocated Gander Memorial - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Remembrance ceremony planned at relocated Gander Memorial

Posted: Updated:

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The 101st Airborne Division will host its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial. A statement from Fort Campbell says the ceremony for 248 soldiers and eight crew members killed 34 years ago in a plane crash will be held Thursday at the U.S. Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The plane crashed Dec. 12, 1985, at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The 101st Airborne Division soldiers were headed back to the post from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.