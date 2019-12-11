Remembrance ceremony planned at relocated Gander Memorial

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - The 101st Airborne Division will host its first remembrance service at the recently relocated Gander Memorial. A statement from Fort Campbell says the ceremony for 248 soldiers and eight crew members killed 34 years ago in a plane crash will be held Thursday at the U.S. Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The plane crashed Dec. 12, 1985, at Gander International Airport in Newfoundland, Canada. The 101st Airborne Division soldiers were headed back to the post from a six-month peacekeeping mission in the Sinai Peninsula.

