University of Kentucky law school alum, wife give $20M

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The University of Kentucky says a College of Law alumnus and his wife have pledged $20 million to fund an endowment and a nonendowed gift for the school. J. David Rosenberg and his wife, Dianne, pledged the gift. He is a 1974 graduate of the law school, which will be renamed the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law. The university said in a news release that the nonendowed gift will support student scholarships, faculty recruitment and retention. Rosenberg is a native of Lexington. He is a senior partner at the law firm of Keating Meuthing Klekamp PLLC and lives in Cincinnati.

