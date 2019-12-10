Ava family needs help finding the person who shot their dog

AVA (WSIL) -- The Garver family says, although Ace may appear intimidating, he was truly a sweetheart. He was described as a fun yet overly protective German Shepard.

Don Garver says, "If they would have shown aggression towards us there is no doubt in my mind he'd bite somebody."

Ace turned 3 on Thanksgiving. And the very next day the family noticed Ace wasn't acting like himself.

Don explains, "We played catch and stuff. He acted normal Friday morning he started acting like he was just a little bit sick in the stomach or something."

He then was taken to Lakeside Veterinary Hospital in Carbondale and after running test and x-rays. The veterinarian found a pellet from a high powered air rifle in Ace's body.

He says, "They showed us the picture of the bullet in him and he bleeding to death on the inside."

The family says they had no choice, but to put Ace down. Leaving the family and their two dogs heartbroken.

Don says after looking through their surveillance videos they don't think Ace was shot in front of their house.They believe it happened further out on their property.

He wants justice. Don took to Facebook, he's offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who shot Ace.

Anyone with information on the person who shot Ace is asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.That number is; (618) 687-3822.