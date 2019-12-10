82 veterans settle lawsuits against Leavenworth VA employee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

82 veterans settle lawsuits against Leavenworth VA employee

Posted: Updated:

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Eighty-two veterans who were sexually abused by a former physician assistant at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth will share nearly $7 million after their lawsuits were settled. Mark Wisner, the physician assistant, was convicted in 2017 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy. Mark Wisner, the physician assistant, was convicted in 2017 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.