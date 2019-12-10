82 veterans settle lawsuits against Leavenworth VA employee

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) - Eighty-two veterans who were sexually abused by a former physician assistant at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Leavenworth will share nearly $7 million after their lawsuits were settled. Mark Wisner, the physician assistant, was convicted in 2017 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy. Mark Wisner, the physician assistant, was convicted in 2017 of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.