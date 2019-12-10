Illinois approves 2 more marijuana cultivation centers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials have approved two more cultivation centers to grow marijuana ahead of the start of legal recreational sales next year.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced sites in Shelbyville and Albion on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cultivation centers to 16.

Initially, only cultivation centers that have been licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for recreational use.

The other centers are in cities including Aurora, Dwight and Joliet. Sales start Jan. 1.

Michigan also recently began legal sales of recreational marijuana after voters approved it last year.

Illinois cultivation centers that have been licensed for adult-use growth: