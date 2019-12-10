Illinois approves 2 more marijuana cultivation centers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois approves 2 more marijuana cultivation centers

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - State officials have approved two more cultivation centers to grow marijuana ahead of the start of legal recreational sales next year.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced sites in Shelbyville and Albion on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cultivation centers to 16.

Initially, only cultivation centers that have been licensed to grow medical marijuana can apply for recreational use.

The other centers are in cities including Aurora, Dwight and Joliet. Sales start Jan. 1.

Michigan also recently began legal sales of recreational marijuana after voters approved it last year.

Illinois cultivation centers that have been licensed for adult-use growth:

  • Ataraxia - Albion 
  • Compass Ventures, Inc.- Litchfield
  • Cresco Labs, LLC- Lincoln
  • Cresco Labs, LLC- Kankakee
  • Cresco Labs, LLC- Joliet
  • Curative Health Cultivation, LLC- Aurora
  • GTI Oglesby, LLC- Oglesby
  • GTI Rock Island, LLC- Rock Island
  • IESO, LLC- Carbondale
  • Nature’s Grace and Wellness, LLC- Vermont
  • PharmaCann, LLC- Dwight
  • PharmaCann, LLC- Hillcrest
  • Revolution Cannabis, LLC (DBA Ascend Illinois)- Barry
  • Revolution Cannabis, LLC- Delavan
  • Shelby County Community Services - Shelbyville
  • Wellness Group Pharms, LLC- Anna

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.