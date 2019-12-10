Pritzker signs law to bolster public-works apprenticeships

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed legislation to open doors to new workers rebuilding Illinois' infrastructure. The General Assembly last spring approved Pritzker's $45 billion capital construction plan. The Democrat said that the Illinois Works Jobs Program he OK'd will ensure that taxpayers statewide not only benefit from projects but are able to get into construction and building trades careers. The law sponsored by Sen. Napolean Harris III of Chicago and Rep. Will Davis of Homewood, both Democrats, sets aside $25 million to help community organizations recruit apprentices. It sets a goal of 10% participation by apprentices on public works projects.

