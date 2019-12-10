8 macaroni penguins hatch at Kansas City Zoo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Kansas City Zoo says its staff is raising eight fluffy macaroni penguin chicks. It is the first time the zoo has had that species of penguin in its 110-year history. Their eggs were flown in from SeaWorld San Diego and hatched in incubators at their new home. Zoo officials said employees are hand-raising the chicks, and that each of them needs to be fed up to six times a day. Macaroni penguins are native to the subantarctic. The chicks are hidden from the public, for now, but are expected to join the general exhibit in the coming weeks.

