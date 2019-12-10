Ex-assistant pastor of Illinois church accused of sex crimes - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ex-assistant pastor of Illinois church accused of sex crimes

URBANA, Ill. (AP) - A former assistant pastor of an Illinois church has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the congregation. The News-Gazette reports 48-year-old Roger VanRaden was arraigned Monday on sexual assault and abuse charges in a Champaign County courtroom. He was released from jail after posting bond and ordered back to court Jan. 21. The Associated Press left a message for a public defender assigned to his case. Prosecutors say the charges stem from contact he had with the girl from about 2015 to August of this year. Investigators say most of the incidents happened at Faith Baptist Church in Champaign.

