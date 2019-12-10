ISBE proposes rules for time outs and restraints

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The Illinois State Board of Education has submitted its proposed rules for how schools can restrain students who exhibit dangerous behavior.

The rules filed Tuesday seek to protect children and faculty from outbursts but ban the use of prone restraints except as a last resort and the practice of locking such students in timeout rooms all by themselves.

The rules were drafted in response to a report last month by the Chicago Tribune and ProPublica that found that public schools were misusing timeout rooms.

They will be open to public comment until Feb. 4.

Online: https://www.isbe.net/Documents/23-1RG-P.pdf