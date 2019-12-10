Illinois principal charged with sexual assault in Wisconsin

ZION, Ill. - An elementary school principal in the northern Illinois community of Zion has been charged with sexually assaulting a Wisconsin teenager a decade earlier at a high school where he was working as a dean. Curtiss Tolefree Jr., principal at Beulah Park Elementary School, was placed on administrative leave after school district officials learned that he was charged in Kenosha, Wis., in connection with a lengthy sexual relationship with a female student at Bradford High School that started in 2008. According to a complaint by prosecutors in Kenosha, Tolefree faces three felony counts of sexual assault of a student by school staff.

