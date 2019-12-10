Lawmaker: Roman goddess statue shouldn't return to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri lawmaker is asking Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol. Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, says in a letter to the governor that the statue of Ceres is a “false god" and should not be displayed on the Capitol dome. The state spent $400,000 to renovate and repair the statue, which has topped the dome since 1924. It is scheduled to be returned to the dome on Monday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.