Lawmaker: Roman goddess statue shouldn't return to Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A Missouri lawmaker is asking Gov. Mike Parson to prevent the state from reinstalling a statue of a Roman goddess on the dome of the state Capitol. Rep. Mike Moon, a Republican from Ash Grove, says in a letter to the governor that the statue of Ceres is a “false god" and should not be displayed on the Capitol dome. The state spent $400,000 to renovate and repair the statue, which has topped the dome since 1924. It is scheduled to be returned to the dome on Monday.

